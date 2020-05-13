BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Zoo is preparing a phased reopening plan.
Zoo officials say when the zoo does reopen, there will be several changes. The guest capacity will be reduced and all staff will be required to wear masks. There will be also one-way pathways, as well as additional cleaning and sanitation.
The reopening date for the zoo has not yet been announced.
LATEST POSTS
- Pickens County school board to discuss spending $350,000 to fix Gordo football stadium
- Birmingham Zoo implementing several changes ahead of reopening
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 13, 2020
- Paul Manafort released from prison due to virus concerns
- COVID-19 kills 23 people at an Alabama veterans nursing home