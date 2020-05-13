Birmingham Zoo implementing several changes ahead of reopening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Zoo is preparing a phased reopening plan.

Zoo officials say when the zoo does reopen, there will be several changes. The guest capacity will be reduced and all staff will be required to wear masks. There will be also one-way pathways, as well as additional cleaning and sanitation.

The reopening date for the zoo has not yet been announced.

