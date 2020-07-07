Birmingham Zoo closed on Mondays, Tuesdays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Next week, the Birmingham Zoo will cut down their operating hours.

Starting July 13, the zoo will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The zoo was previously open every day of the week. Visitors are invited to the zoo from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

According to a press release, this decision was made to help “control costs and allow for a reduction in expenses.” The Birmingham Zoo says that it costs roughly $1,000 a day to cover meals for the animals and an average of $30,000 a day to operate and provide care to the animals.

Although timed admission tickets aren’t required for customers, the zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance to reduce person-to-person contact with staff.

Both the Protective Life carousel and the Red Diamond Express train will open back up to the public on July 10. These rides will remain open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Just like the Birmingham Zoo, these tickets are available for purchase in person or online at www.birminghamzoo.com.

