BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When the Birmingham Zoo made plans to add a new cougar and bobcat exhibit, it didn’t expect to find unmarked graves in the area it wanted to build.

The zoo is working with the Alabama Historical Society and archaeologists from the University of Alabama to move the remains to another spot on the property.

The Birmingham Zoo says the burial ground dates back to the late 1800s throughout the early 1900s, spanning from the Lane Park area from the old Shades Valley High School to the zoo and botanical gardens.

“This land was a burial site for people who might have died of disease, might have died of injury, there are records of stillborn children being buried here,” Birmingham Zoo president and CEO Chris Pfefferkorn said.

The zoo has been working with the Alabama Historical Society for the last 18 months, trying to be as respectful as possible when moving the 15 bodies found in the Alabama Wilds portion of the zoo.

“Our goal is to disturb as few remains as possible so when we look at future projects, we’re going to be working with archaeologists, historical commissions, to say what do we know about that site? And if there are potential remains, we’ll do an evaluation to find out,” Pfefferkorn said.

“We are identifying gravesites and if remains are found, they’re being exhumed and then they’re going to be reinterred,” Pfefferkorn said. “This gets them a proper ceremony, we’ll be doing a multidenominational ceremony, we will mark all the gravesites.”

These unmarked graves at the zoo have gone viral on social media, with visitors saying the zoo is in a complicated position.

“They’ve spent time and money creating this for all of us to enjoy so if you have something that can honor the dead but also protect their investment, I don’t know what else you can expect,” Amy Barlow from Pelham said.

The zoo welcomes the attention from social media, saying the people buried here deserve recognition.

“You have to remember, the folks that were buried here helped build Birmingham. These are people that came from all over the world and they did the mining and they did the steel work and they built the buildings and the railroads,” Pfefferkorn said. “I think their stories should be told and so part of what we’re going to do is tell that story.”

The Birmingham Zoo estimates construction for the cougar and bobcat exhibit will start in February or March of 2024, but says it’s dependent on when the interment is done.