BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday morning, crews began working to move roughly a dozen unmarked graves from the grounds of the Birmingham Zoo.

In August, the Birmingham Zoo announced its intent to move the graves to make way for a new cougar exhibit, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The graves were once a part of a cemetery that partially overlaps with the grounds of the zoo. The AP said the property was known as Red Mountain Cemetery and Southside Cemetery, an “indigent burial ground” for nearly 5,000 people buried between 1888 and 1905.

The AP said 12 to 15 graves are believed to be within the planned area for the zoo’s new exhibit.

Earlier this year, the zoo applied for a permit from the Alabama Historical Commission and presented them with their plan to relocate the unmarked graves.

Once the move is complete, an archeologist from the University of Alabama will excavate the site, according to the AP.

According to the Birmingham Zoo’s Director of Marketing and Events, Bill Lang, the crews, who are acting in coordination with the Alabama Historical Commission, are working carefully and slowly out of respect for those buried there.

Lang said there is currently no estimated time on when the move will be complete.

Officials hope the exhibit, Cougar Crossing, will be open in the summer of 2024, the AP reported.