BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — From dusk until sunset, players with the Huffman Hurricanes Youth Football are on the field working hard.

It takes resilience to maintain energy and proper coordination and with the extreme heat added in the mix, it can cause strain on the young players’ physique.

“When you’re out here, you’re running, burning off energy and sweating,” Tobias Darden, the President of Huffman Hurricane Youth Football & Cheer, said. “We just try to preach keeping that water back in your body just so they can have a good outcome and just be safe. That’s the most important thing for us.”

Coach Darden is no stranger to the Alabama heat which is why he and his group of coaches enforce ways for his players to stay cool.

“We have coolers at every age group, water bottles and we take 30-minute breaks in between practices to make sure they’re hydrated,” Darden said.

Practicing simple things like constantly cooling their bodies off with water and keeping water on deck are a priority. When temperatures are at an extreme high, coach Darden says they cancel practice.

Efforts parents like Danielle Cowens appreciate.

“Let’s me know they care and that their safety is good out here in this heat,” Cowens said.

With two sons on the team, she keeps an eye out on them because their helmets, gloves and shoulder pads could cause them to overheat, and the consequences could be detrimental.

“The heat is dangerous and sometimes, there’s no way to try to stay cool when it’s really hot out here,” Cowens said.

With their practices running twice a week at Huffman Park, they’ve made an effort to start at 6 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m. as the hot Alabama sun can truly be intense.

Coach Darden said he wants to continue to encourage other youth football teams to pay attention to their players while extreme temperatures make their way through Central Alabama because their health is far more important than scoring a touchdown.