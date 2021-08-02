Birmingham woman missing since 2018 located after family’s plea

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A Birmingham woman last heard from when she left for Europe a few years ago has been located days after relatives issued a public plea for information.

Relatives said Nicole Denise Jackson, 23, was safe and healthy when she was found on Friday, news outlets reported.

The woman was 21 when she left for Germany in 2018 with a man she met online. Jackson kept in touch with family for awhile, but relatives said communication eventually ceased and they few worried about her whereabouts.

Relatives recently hired a private investigator, which quickly led to Jackson’s discovery, said sister Ela Vaughn. The woman visited a State Department office, which verified her identification.

While family members haven’t spoken to Jackson, Vaughn said she was more at peace since learning her sister was alright.

“I’m happy to know our prayers have been answers. She’s safe and she’s OK,” he told al.com.