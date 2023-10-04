BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is dead after being struck by a car while walking along a Birmingham roadway Tuesday night.

The was struck by a car at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday while walking along the edge of a roadway in the 800 block of Daniel Payne Drive. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the driver remained at the scene and contacted police to report the crash.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:34 p.m.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.