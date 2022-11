TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Birmingham woman dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jamarria Montgomery, 31, was injured when the Hyundai Santa Fe she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree around 12:29 p.m. She was transported to DCH, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred on Sylvan Loop Road, approximately 10 miles south of Tuscaloosa. Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.