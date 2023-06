BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham woman killed in a house fire was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 63-year-old Sharon Anne Richardson was injured in a house fire on the 1800 block of St. Charles Court SW on May 31. Richardson was taken to Princeton Medical Center for treatment and later died from her injuries on June 2.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Birmingham Fire Marshal’s Office at this time.