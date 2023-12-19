BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday is a very special day for the Magic City’s newest centenarian.

Mrs. Erma D. Bates Prewitt is celebrating her 100th birthday today. Born in Orville, Alabama, Erma moved to Birmingham when she was 17 years old. In the 1970s, Erma became a member of Faith Temple Church and was nicknamed Mama Prewitt by fellow churchgoers for her loving nature.

If you ask Mama Prewitt, she says her relationship with God is the reason she made it to 100 years old.

“When you love Jesus, you love everybody. He is nothing but love,” she said. “If you don’t love Jesus, you don’t know him. Hallelujah!”

CBS 42 wishes a very happy birthday to Mama Prewitt!