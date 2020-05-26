Birmingham will not extend face mask ordinance past Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After Friday, the city of Birmingham’s face mask ordinance will no long be in effect.

During the Birmingham City Council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Woodfin announced he intended to let the ordinance, which required residents to wear face masks in public or face fines, would expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

“The City of Birmingham implemented the mandatory face covering ordinance as an additional level of protection as the state began the phased re-opening process. I want to thank the people of Birmingham for following the law,” Woodfin said in a statement released to media. “The ordinance raised the level of awareness to the importance of wearing a face covering when in public and within six feet of other people. While the ordinance is set to expire on Friday, we must not let our guard down. Public health leaders say covering your nose and mouth is a critical tool to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. I urge everyone to keep social distancing, wear face coverings in public, and do what you can to limit the spread.”

City council member Hunter Williams said he is pleased with Woodfin’s decision not to extend the ordinance.

“Not because I think it’s not an effective way of disease prevention or illness prevention from a viral standpoint, but because mandating it by law is not really an effective way of having the public as a large group adhere to it,” Williams said. “The best way is education.”

The ordinance was first put into effect on May 1 and was one of the first cities in the world to mandate its citizens wear face masks in public. However, city employees and guests visiting city facilities will continue to be required to wear face masks.

