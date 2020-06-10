Birmingham Water Works vehicle struck by gunfire, employee unharmed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Water Works has notified law enforcement after one of their utility vehicles was shot Tuesday morning.
According to BWWB, an employee was checking meters along Caldwell Mill Road in unincorporated Shelby County when the gunshot was fired.
The employee was not injured in the incident and there is an active investigation into the matter.
