BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Thursday, Birmingham Water Works will be hosting a two-day career fair this week to provide job opportunities to qualified individuals in the Birmingham area.

In a press release, Birmingham Water Works said the fair “is an invitation to job seekers to step into roles that make a tangible difference in the lives of our fellow citizens.”

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 10 and August 11 at the Harbert Center, located at 2019 4th Ave N in downtown Birmingham.

On Thursday, August 10, participants can explore job opportunities in the Distribution and Water Treatment Departments. Birmingham Water Works referred to these departments as the “backbone” of their services.

On Friday, August 11, jobs in the Information Technology, Call Center, Purchasing and Engineering Departments will be featured.

“Our goal is to build a workforce that is strong and efficient, and deeply committed to serving our community,” Birmingham Water Works said in a press release. “In line with the #BillBetter initiative, we believe that the best way to create a more customer-friendly service is by cultivating a team that cares about the work they do and the people they serve”

The #BillBetter initiative is Birmingham Water Works’ guideline to customer care that focuses on transparent billing, issue resolution, customer education and more.

Attendees can pre-register on the company’s website.