Birmingham Water Works stops service disconnections due to coronavirus concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As concerns grow over the spread of COVID-19 across the country, Birmingham Water Works has temporarily stoppeed collections and shutting off service on accounts that are behind on payments to ensure customers have access to clean water during the pandemic.

“We’re being told that one of the main preventive measures we need to take right now is constant hand washing,” BWW spokesperson Rick Jackson said in a written release. “We do not want any of our customers or those visiting the area to feel uneasy about being properly prepared when it comes to safeguarding their families due to the fact that they can’t afford to pay their water bill at the moment.”

In a release sent out by the BWW, the group stated that there is a sizable portion of their clientele who are living below the poverty line and they want to be able to give them what they need to fend off against the virus.

“We appreciate the stance Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has already taken on this matter, and we’d like to be good stewards of the community by bringing some relief to thousands of people during this time,” Jackson wrote.

The BWW went on to say that although collections are being temporarily paused, customers are still responsible for water consumption and should continue making payments on their accounts.

The BWW also stated there is currently no threat of coronavirus contamination in the water supply.

