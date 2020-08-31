Birmingham Water Works resuming late bill collections Oct. 12

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Those in Birmingham late on paying their water bills will need to pay up soon or have their accounts suspended.

Starting Oct. 12, Birmingham Water Works will resume its collection process on past due accounts, the board announced Monday. Since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Alabama in March, water shutoffs on delinquent accounts have been suspended to ensure all customers’ access to clean water.

Customers are encouraged to make payment arrangements with customer service staff if they are unable to bring their account current before this specified date.

“We made the decision to halt water shut-offs early on in the pandemic during a time where everyone was trying to come to grips with the impacts of the virus,” BWWB Spokesman Rick Jackson said in a statement. “Today, more than 12,000 accounts are delinquent which make up more than $7 million.”

The move to restart normal business practices comes as BWWB prepares to present a budget for 2021 fiscal year in the coming months.

“Continuing to not collect on these delinquent accounts could eventually put the utility in a position to make hard fiscal decisions that could trickle down to the pockets of our customers; we have a fiduciary responsibility to ratepayers,” Jackson said.

Customer Service can be reached at (205) 244-4000 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.

LATEST POSTS