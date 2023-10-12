BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A potential water rate increase could go into effect next year for Birmingham Water Works customers if approved by the board in November.

BWWB said customers could potentially face a 5.8% rate hike. If this new rate is approved, people should expect to see the increase starting January 1, 2024.

The spokesperson with the Birmingham Water Works said their executive team met Wednesday for a presentation of their preliminary budget for 2024 and this potential rate increase was discussed.

Several people in the community found out about the proposed rate hike Wednesday. Richard Perry, whose monthly bill is around $80, said an increase will have an impact on his family.

“I have a 4-year-old and also you know we just moved maybe about two months ago so inflation has increased,” Perry said. “Hopefully they can take that change and do away with it.”

The board will hold a public hearing on Nov. 9 about their decision. In the meantime, they will host town hall meetings so they can hear from people in the community.

The very first meeting will be held at the Birmingham Cross plex at 5:30 p.m. on October 17. They will hold another meeting on October 19 at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover at 5:30 p.m.