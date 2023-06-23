BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Water Works is reminding you to hydrate this summer through its “Hydrate the City” program.

Water comes with a number of health benefits, but BWW said it can taste good too. And that’s what it wants to show people through its Hydrate the City program.

BWW held a pop-up event at the Botanical Gardens. All summer long, water works staff will be visiting different parks in the city and passing out fruit infused water samples and recipe cards you can make at home.

BWW Public Relations Manager Rick Jackson said water can help you beat the Alabama heat we experience each summer.

“Some of our favorites are strawberry lemonade, cucumber mint,” Jackson said. “We have watermelon, peaches. We have recipe cards that anyone can do at home with their family and get in a habit of doing it. And once you enjoy it for the summertime, our hope is that you can enjoy it year round.”

According to the CDC, more than 600 people die from extreme heat every year. This program hopes to prevent these incidents through education.

BWW will have pop-up hydration stations every Friday from now until the end of July. Its next stop will be at Veterans Park on June 30.