BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) is looking to fill over 100 different positions with its first-ever career fair this week.

Hosted at the Harbert Center in downtown Birmingham, BWWB is looking to fill roles including:

customer service representatives

meter readers

maintenance workers

engineers

water treatment operators

executive assistants

project coordinators

The career fair will be held Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To pre-register for the fair, click here.