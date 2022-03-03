BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) is looking to fill over 100 different positions with its first-ever career fair this week.
Hosted at the Harbert Center in downtown Birmingham, BWWB is looking to fill roles including:
- customer service representatives
- meter readers
- maintenance workers
- engineers
- water treatment operators
- executive assistants
- project coordinators
The career fair will be held Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To pre-register for the fair, click here.