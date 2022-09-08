BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Water Works Board Chairman Chris Rice has resigned from the board.

A city official confirmed Rice’s resignation, which was announced Thursday, but did not provide further details on the matter. Rice was appointed to the board in 2021 by Mayor Randall Woodfin and was elected chairman earlier this year.

Rice’s resignation comes one week after Woodfin began attacking the board on social media last month. In recent years, Birmingham Water Works has faced scandal and is nearly $1 billion in debt.

“We need this board to get out of the way and allow the general manager and their team who are responsible for the day-to-day operations to do their job,” Woodfin said in a Twitter post.

BWWB later released a statement saying it welcomed feedback from the mayor’s office and that the board’s focus remained on serving their customers.

“We welcome all comments from our customers as an opportunity just to get better,” Birmingham Water Works spokesperson Rick Jackson said. “Our focus is to serve our customers to the best of our ability. We have a lot of things going on to ensure that our customers receive that best service.”

Jackson declined to comment on Rice’s resignation.

A successor for chairman has not been named.

