BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A decision on how much the Birmingham Water Works Board wants to raise your bill arrived during Wednesday’s board meeting.

The announcement came at the same time as findings of a new audit of the waterworks board were released.

Mac Underwood spent 17 years at the Birmingham Water Works Board, rising as high as general manager, and returned Wednesday with a sobering analysis of their billing issues.

Underwood and his financial consulting firm conducted a deep dive of the board’s billing operation and claimed to find troubling issues dating back to August 2021. The audit shows that thousands of accounts were impacted by billing issues.

The complete findings of the audit can be seen below:

The rate hike was included as part of a budget approved by the board on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, prices have increased. We’ve got a significant increase in our chemical costs, significant increase in power costs. So, our budget, operating budget and capital budget indicate that we need a rate increase,” said General Manager Michael Johnson.

The budget and rate hike will be presented at a November 9 meeting that will allow for public comment.