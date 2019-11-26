Birmingham Water Works Board approves 3.9% rate increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After hearing from residents concerned about paying higher water bill costs, the Birmingham Water Works Board has approved a new budget with a slight rate increase.

During their meeting Tuesday morning, the board approved a 3.9% increase to its water rates for customers. Previously, there had been discussion about a 4.6% increase, but that figure never made it to the table.

During a meeting with the public on Nov. 14, it was revealed that Birmingham Water Works was nearly $1 billion in debt and needed to raise its rates in order to pay off its debts quicker. Board members gave a presentation, the argument for a 3.9% rate increase would quickly lessen the debt, going from $957 million to $755 million by the 2030 fiscal year.

Through this rate, BWW’s nearly 600,000 customers will be affected. The changes will likely be reflected in bills for January.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

LATEST POSTS