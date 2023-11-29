BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) has unanimously approved the 2024 budget, which will include a nearly 5% increase in monthly bills for its customers.

In October, the BWWB said customers could potentially face a 5.8% rate hike, which they would see at the start of the new year.

After a board meeting on Wednesday, BWWB approved an operating and maintenance budget in the amount of $132,003,955.71 and a capital budget in the amount of $83,711,540.

A typical Birmingham Water Works customer can expect to see a $2.29 increase on their monthly bill beginning on January 1, 2024 – a 4.8% increase from 2023.

The board said because of vacant positions and increases on water bills in October from drought they were able to move funds around to lower the expected 5.8% rate hike down one percent.