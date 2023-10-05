BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A fire set inside a Birmingham Walmart caused an evacuation of customers and staff Thursday night.

The fire happened at the Walmart located at 9248 Parkway East near Roebuck.

According to Lt. Catina Williams with Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, a small fire with heavy smoke was set and contained in an area of the store. The store’s sprinkler system stopped the fire, so the firefighters did not have to extinguish it.

BFRS and Birmingham Police Department units were called to the scene to respond. Williams stated that the fire was determined to be set intentionally.

The building will be closed until it receives an evaluation by the health department.

