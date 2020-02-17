Birmingham voting to add e-payment system to metered parking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham residents could see a change to their parking meter payment options this summer.

The Birmingham Transportation Committee is considering changes city ordinances to allow for payment methods other than coins. This would mean drivers could download a phone app and pay to park with the touch of a button.

The new payment system would pay for itself through a forty-five cent transaction fee. If the council approves these changes, broken meters would no longer prevent you from getting a parking ticket. “If a parking meter is not functional if you come here and you can’t put a coin in it, or the display is not active, you still have to pay,” said Birmingham City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn.

O’Quinn said the city council will also be looking to meter more parking spots throughout the city to increase turnover. If these ordinance changes are approved by the transportation committee, it will then need approval from the full council. Drivers could see this new e-payment option by summer 2020.