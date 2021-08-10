Birmingham Virtual Career Fair to be held Wednesday for veterans

In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, photo, Daisy Ronco waits in line to apply for a job with Marshalls during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami. On Wednesday, Oct. 2, payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in September. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, MilitaryX will host the Birmingham Virtual Career Fair for members of the military, veterans and their spouses.

The free event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is for veterans to meet with over 25 employers, such as Archer Daniels Midland, Prudential Financial, Centene, and many more.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering so employers will have access to it. Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.

If you would like to participate in this event, we would like to offer you a free spot. For more information about the Virtual Career Fair, please call Scott Lobenberg at 702-269-0808 or send an email to scott@hirex.us.

To register for this free event, visit www.militaryx.com.