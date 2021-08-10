Birmingham View Photo Challenge: capture the Magic City through your camera lens!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is putting on several different events and activities to celebrate the Magic City turning 150 this year. One of those is the Birmingham View Photo Challenge.

People of all ages can submit photos for the contest. There is no cost to enter. Categories include events in Birmingham, cityscapes and landscapes, Birmingham landmarks and people.

Photos must have been taken between 2019 and 2021 in Birmingham. Photos may be taken with a cell phone or a professional camera.

The deadline to enter is September 2nd. Participants are only allowed to enter up to two photos. Winning photos will be featured at the Birmingham Museum of Art in October.

