Birmingham VA Medical Center under lockdown, appointments canceled

UPDATE (4 p.m.) — According to sister station WHNT, Hester confirmed that the VA went on lockdown after learning that a suspect allegedly involved in a Huntsville shooting may have been heading to the area.

The man, 46-year-old Cornett Demetric Evans, is wanted for a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex off Zierdt Road in Huntsville. The victim was later pronounced dead, the Huntsville Police Department reported.

Cornett Demetric Evans

However, there is no indication that Evans was ever inside the VA clinic.

HPD is looking for a person of interest involving an 11:30am shooting from Lakefront Rd. The victim is in critical condition. 46 yr old Cornett Demetric Evans is sought for questioning in this case. If you have any information please call HPD 256-722-7100. pic.twitter.com/9VBA2HLjqi — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) January 9, 2020

The HPD confirmed that Evans is being sought on murder charges. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

According to WHNT, Evans may be traveling in a gold-colored Jeep Patriot and may be armed.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham VA Medical Center clinic is currently under lockdown, causing current appointments to be canceled until further notice.

WATCH: VA Medical Center lockdown

3:45 p.m. – UAB has also sent out a text message to students and employees in regards to the lockdown saying,

“UAB Police is aware of law enforcement presence at the V.A.Hospital in Birmingham as a precaution but believes there is no threat to UAB at this time.”

In a tweet sent out by the VA, it was simply announced that all appointments at the center and clinic were canceled until further notice.

VA spokesman Jeff Hester confirmed to CBS 42 that the appointments were canceled as a precaution to keep patients safe. He also said no one was in danger inside the building.

All appointments at the Birmingham VA Medical Center and Birmingham VA Clinic have been cancelled until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience and will provide updated information as soon as possible. — VABIRMINGHAM (@VABIRMINGHAM) January 9, 2020

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“As a precautionary measure, all appointments at the Birmingham VA Medical Center and Birmingham VA Clinic have been canceled until further notice.

“The safety of our Veteran patients, guests and staff is first priority. We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience.

“Detailed updated information will be provided as soon as possible.”

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

LATEST POSTS