Birmingham VA to expand COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System has announced it will expand its COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting Jan. 25.

The VA has partnered with United Way to make the expansion possible. The clinic will now be moved to the United Way building located at 3600 8th Avenue South.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to all veterans 65 years and older.

To receive the vaccine, you must make an appointment. You can do so by calling the VA at 866-487-4243. If you’d like more information, click here.