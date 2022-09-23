BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is holding a job fair to fill several positions this weekend.

“We are thrilled to offer a job fair of this size to the community,” said Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, BVAHCS Executive Director. “The hiring fair is designed to fill ​critical vacancies across our health care system to better Veteran care.”

Staff members will be on hand to help interview applicants for both clinical and non-clinical positions. Some open jobs include:

  • Administrative Assistants
  • Registered Nurses (all specialties)
  • Nursing Assistants
  • Sterile Processing Medical Supply Technicians
  • Licensed Practical Nurses
  • Echocardiogram Technicians
  • Food Service Workers
  • Cooks
  • Housekeeping Aids
  • Medical Support Assistants (Patient Scheduling)
  • Pharmacy Technicians
  • Medical Instrument Technicians
  • HVAC Technicians
  • Plumbers
  • Supply Technicians
  • Nurse Practitioners (Stroke Specialty)
  • OR Scrub Technicians
  • Medical Laboratory Technologists
  • Radiology Technologists
  • Health Care Engineers

In order to apply for jobs, the VA says you must bring five or more copies of your resume, two forms of government-issued identification and a copy of your professional license (if applicable).

The fair will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Birmingham VA East Clinic located at 7901 Crestwood Blvd. in Irondale.