BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham VA is hosting a job fair Saturday, June 24.

The job fair is on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 7901 Crestwood Blvd. in Irondale. The open positions include police officers, pharmacy technicians and medical laboratory technologists. The job fair is free and open to the community. Qualifications will be determined upon arrival and interviews will be conducted upon determination of qualifications.

You must bring five of more copies of your resume, two forms of government-issued identification, copy of professional license or credentials (if applicable), unofficial transcripts (if applicable), DD form (if applicable), letter of disability (if applicable) and include month/year of start and end date for all relevant work experience.