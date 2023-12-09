BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, former Birmingham Mayor William Bell, District Attorney Jefferson County District Attorney for the Bessemer Cutoff Lynneice Washington and Auburn football coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams are known as community champions by the Birmingham Urban League.

The organization honored them and eight others at its Equal Opportunity Dinner on Saturday.

“It’s an opportunity for us to talk about those and celebrate those who really fight for equity in our community,” said Birmingham Urban League Executive Director William Barnes.

Honorees Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson and Reed shared what it meant to be honored by the Birmingham Urban League.

“A person of my status and the way I work in the community is so much against the grain,” Tyson said. “Sometimes we don’t get honored in different types of award ceremonies, so it’s definitely an honor for me.”

“So many people from different fields who are doing great things and making an impact, and ultimately, that’s what it’s about,” Reed said. “All of us regardless of our office or our status or title, making a difference and working with organizations like the National Urban League to do just that.”

The event is also the Birmingham Urban League’s largest fundraiser. Barnes said its goal is to raise $250,000 this year.

The money will go toward housing, youth and workforce development programs.

Birmingham’s first Black mayor, Richard Arrington Jr., and Williams said organizations like the Birmingham Urban League help make communities better.

“It’s organizations like this that are the hands and feet of the people who are doing the work that is going to make an impact,” Williams said.

“It’s an organization that empowers our people, strengthens them, helps us to promote, helps us to grow, helps us to close the racial wealth,” Arrington said. “That’s what the league has been doing for a long time, and it’s important.”

The Birmingham Urban League also remembered and recognized longtime community activist Le’Darius Hilliard by naming its annual toy drive and nonviolence dinner in his honor.