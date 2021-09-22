Birmingham Urban League hosting a rent and utilities community pop-up tour

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT)– On September 22, the Birmingham Urban League and Thornton Enterprises will host a community pop-up tour to help those living in Jefferson County effected by the pandemic apply for rent and utilities assistance. The tour is stopping at the McDonald’s on 239 howell street. It gets started at 1 p.m.
Latest posts
- Asteroid about 3 times size of Statue of Liberty to pass Earth on 1st day of fall
- WATCH LIVE: UAB to hold COVID-19 update
- Former Alabama prison guard charged with child sex crimes
- Tracking the Tropics: Peter and Rose continue to weaken in the central Atlantic. Invest 98L forecast to become a tropical depression soon
- New COVID-19 cases decline globally, WHO reports