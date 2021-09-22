Birmingham Urban League hosting a rent and utilities community pop-up tour

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT)– On September 22, the Birmingham Urban League and Thornton Enterprises will host a community pop-up tour to help those living in Jefferson County effected by the pandemic apply for rent and utilities assistance. The tour is stopping at the McDonald’s on 239 howell street. It gets started at 1 p.m.

