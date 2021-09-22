Birmingham Urban League hosting a rent and utilities community pop-up tour

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) -- Greene County EMS is struggling with an ambulance shortage. The EMA has four ambulances, but only one is running. It, like the other three, has mechanical problems. The neighboring city of Livingston is letting the ambulance service use one of their ambulances to help.

Greene County EMS Director Zac Bolding says he is so thankful for Livingston helping in his time of need.