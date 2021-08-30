Birmingham, Tuscaloosa see power outages as Ida impacts begin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Customers across Central Alabama are experiencing power outages as impacts from Ida begin to reach our area.

Alabama Power reports nearly 5,000 customers have lost power across the state, a significant number of which are in CBS 42’s coverage area.

In the Birmingham area, around 3,000 customers are without power.

In the Tuscaloosa area, that number is around 500.

There is currently no estimated time of repair for these outages, Alabama Power’s website says.

To see more information about power outages in your area, or to report an outage yourself, visit Alabama Power’s outage map online here.