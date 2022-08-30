BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you need a ride, you’re in luck! BRT, Birmingham Rapid Transit will be ready to roll in the magic city very soon.

The rapid transit system is almost ready to roll in Birmingham. It’s a new first of it’s kind in the state public transit system designed to help you get where to need to go at low cost and with little hiccups.

The city posted on Facebook Monday night saying the Birmingham express will be ready “soon”. It uses bus rapid transit technology, also known as BRT. City leaders said it’s a high-quality, reliable and cost-effective way for citizens and visitors to commute around the city and surrounding areas. The new system will connect the west side of town to the east with routes going from Woodlawn area all the way to the five points west community.

CBS 42’s Carly Laing talked with councilor Hunter Williams, he said this new system will be a game changer for many riders.

“We think that this will solve a lot of issues with our riders being able to depend and having that consistency and timing so that the ride is reliable enough to make it to a doctors appointment, to make it to work,” Williams said.

Williams said the new system was cost a total of about 60-million dollars. Williams said the system is still in the testing phase. He hopes to see it expand eastward to cover more areas of Birmingham.

