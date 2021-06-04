Birmingham to resume in-person court sessions, offer ‘Rocket Dockets’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -– Birmingham Municipal Court will resume in-person court sessions on Monday after over a year of limited operations.

As more people get vaccinated, the courts are returning to in-person sessions, but they expect longer wait times than usual. Their solution? Rocket Dockets.

This summer, Birmingham Municipal Court will host special Rocket Docket sessions for minor traffic and parking cases. The sessions will take place at Boutwell Auditorium June 21 – 25, July 19 – 23, and August 23 – 25.

Only those who’ve been notified about their Rocket Docket are to appear at Boutwell for their scheduled case. Cases not scheduled for the Rocket Docket will not be heard.

Those with questions should call 205-254-2161 or visit here.