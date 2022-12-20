BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Thursday night, part of the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex will be open as a warming station to those who need to seek shelter from freezing weather expected to impact the area in the days ahead.

The BJCC South Exhibition Hall will be open 7 p.m. Thursday through Christmas Day Sunday. The announcement comes days before freezing temperatures that are expected to drop into the teens later in the week. The current forecast has temperatures as low as 13 degrees Thursday night and 17 degrees Christmas Eve.

Food will also be provided at the hall, located at 1962 9th Avenue North in Birmingham.

Jimmie Hale Mission, which partners with the city to offer shelter, is expected to open up as a shelter later in the week as well.

City officials said they will monitor the weather in the coming days to determine operating for the days following Christmas.