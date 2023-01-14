Debris litters a local business that was destroyed by a tornado that passed through downtown Selma Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham will host a supply drive for Selma residents effected by Thursday’s tornado, per a city release.

Birmingham will hold the supply drive with Christian Service Mission and Weil Wrecker Service at Boutwell Auditorium from Tuesday through Thursday. The public can drop off donations from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

“The people of Selma are in the early stages of recovery after Thursday’s tornado left a path of destruction,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in the release. “We want them to know they are not alone and Birmingham cares.”

Below are the items requested for the supply drive: