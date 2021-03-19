Birmingham to host new Virtual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball, Supporting both HBCUs and Students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 77th Annual Birmingham Mayor’s Masked Ball UNCF is switching to a virtual venue this year due to COVID-19.

The event will be on March 20 at 6:00 p.m. CBS 42’s Art Franklin and Sherri Jackson will co-host the event and will feature appearances by Birmingham Mayor Randal Woodfin, Chair Leroy Abrahams Executive Vice President, Community Affairs for Regions Bank and Vice-Chair Tracey Morant Adams, Chief Community Development and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer for Renasant Corporation and UNCF-supported students.

“We are truly living in unprecedented times. It is more important now, than ever, that we continue to invest in educational opportunities for our youth. I want to invite you to join me as we, once again, get together by staying apart for the first virtual Birmingham Mayors Masked Ball benefitting UNCF. I hope to see you there,” said Mayor Randal Woodfin.

The event will see more than 300 community leaders, education professionals, and guess in virtual attendance. 2021 UNCF Masked Award recipients Jonathon K. Porter Senior Vice President Alabama Power and Dr. Jesse J. Lewis will be honored at the event.

To learn more, to donate or to register for the event, please go to uncfbirmingham.org. For more information, contact Casi Ferguson at 205-322-8623 or Casi.Ferguson@uncf.org.