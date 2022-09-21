BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thursday, you have the chance to learn more about electric vehicles and see some up close and personal. Birmingham is hosting the Drive Electric EV Summit.

Organizers said the goal of this summit is to give people a better understanding of electric vehicles and the state’s transition to EV’s. It’s the first time a summit like this has been held here in Birmingham.

The Alabama Automotive Manufactures Association is hosting that summit Thursday at the BJCC. You have the chance to see some of the EV cars made here in the state and learn more about what the future of electric vehicles look like for Alabama. Governor Kay Ivy is expected to be there as well. She is one of several state leaders that supports the expansion of electric vehicles.

Organizers say about 80-million dollars of federal funds are coming to Alabama to help support infrastructure for these cars. EV leaders said investing in this transition now, will pay off in the future.

“I think a good thing to look at is the transition of computers. The transition of your iPads and laptops. The technology is going to continue to grow and improve and there’s some good vehicles out there today. The investment should be a good investment and we intend that technology to improve, listening to the customers, improving the technology and improving the efficiency of the vehicles,” said Ron Davis. Davis is the President of the Alabama Automotive manufactures’ Association.

The Alabama Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan was released earlier this year. In that report, it’s estimated that by 2030 some 20% of cars sold in the U.S. will be electric. It also states that last year Alabama saw a 61% increase in the number of EV’s registered in the state.

The Drive Electric Summit kicks off Thursday at 5 p.m. at the BJCC.

