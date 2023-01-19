Flyer for the Ramsay Rams 5A champion parade (Courtesy of Birmingham City Schools).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Birmingham will host a parade for the Ramsay High School football team to celebrate their championship win.

The Rams captured the 5A AHSAA Football Championship with a win last month over Charles Henderson High.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in front of Boutwell Auditorium. It will wind its way past City Hall on 19th Street before looping on to Park Place, then north on Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd toward the ending point at Boutwell.

Map route of the Ramsey Rams parade scheduled in downtown Birmingham for Jan. 20, 2023.

These are the streets that will be temporarily closed due to the parade:

Short 20th will close on Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. No parking will be allowed on Short 20th.

On Jan. 20, Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. will be closed from 9 am to 1 pm from 19th Street North to 21st Street North.

Park Place, from 19th Street North to Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd., will close at 10:30 a.m.

Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. will be closed from Park Place to Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd., starting at 10:30 a.m.

19th Street North from Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. to Park Place will close at 10:30 a.m. No traffic will be allowed in this area during the parade.

No parking will be allowed on 19th Street North between Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. and Park Place. No traffic will be allowed in this area during the parade.

This is the second football state title for Ramsay High School in recent history. The Rams won the 6A title in 2016.