BRIMGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham announced the resuming of curbside recycling pickup for residents on June 7, 2023. The service will provide pickup on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

The Birmingham Recycling and Recovery facility was destroyed May 3 due to a fire. Last week it began accepting recycling from Birmingham residences last week.

View the press release here on the city council’s website.