Birmingham to begin construction at 6th Avenue South to ease flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham will begin construction to ease flooding in a flood-prone area of south Birmingham.

The construction will ease the flooding underneath the 6th Avenue South CSX viaduct and include work at the intersections at 7th Avenue South and 8th Street South.

According to city officials, heavy rains have consistently created flooding in this area. The project will involve the construction of approximately 4,000 linear feet of storm sewers of various sizes with connections to existing storm sewer systems.

The project is projected to take six months and begins on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. The estimated completion date of the full project is February 19, 2021. Project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

It will begin on 6th Avenue South at Alpha Street, proceed east on 6th Avenue South to 8th Street South, turn right on 8th Street South and proceed to 7th Avenue South, turn right on 7th Avenue South and will end approximately 350 feet west of the 8th Street South and 7th Avenue South intersection.

The project will be constructed in four phases which will disrupt traffic flow.

Phase 1 will require the closing of two lanes of traffic along 6th Avenue South. Work will begin August 24, 2020, and is scheduled to end September 22, 2020.

Phase 2 will require the closing of two lanes of traffic along 6th Avenue South. Work is scheduled to begin September 23, 2020, and end November 26, 2020.

Phase 3 will require traffic to be shifted to the west and north side of 8th Street South and 7th Avenue South. Work is scheduled to begin November 27, 2020, and end January 21, 2021.

Phase 4 will require traffic to be shifted to the west and north side of 8th Street South and 7th Avenue South. Work is scheduled to begin January 22, 2021, and end February 19, 2021.

The work is being overseen by the city’s Capital Projects Division and construction handled by the Birmingham-based contractor Russo Corporation. The project cost is contracted at $2,491,696.

