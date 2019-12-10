Birmingham to become largest ‘trafficking free zone’ city in the nation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — On Tuesday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and the city council will sign a ‘Trafficking Free Zone’ proclamation.

According to the Child Trafficking Solutions Project, Birmingham will be the largest city in the U.S to adopt this, and will be the third city in Alabama.

Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook have already signed the movement.

The Trafficking Free Zone requires all city staff and first responders to receive human trafficking training and for the city to adopt a “zero-tolerance” policy regarding purchasing commercial sex at work.

Jordan Giddens with the Child Trafficking Solutions Project said along with the training, there will also be a push for public awareness to restaurants, hotels, health providers, mental health providers, and schools.

Giddens said this training will help in other cases, not just human trafficking.

“We’ve seen so many high profile missing children and even though most of those cases are not going to be human trafficking related, the signs are the same and we’re seeing so many similarities. We’re seeing predators in general use social media as a tool to prey on their victims so this information is really implacable across the board and not just with human trafficking,” said Giddens.

The Child Trafficking Solutions Project said only 15% of law enforcement nationwide have had human trafficking training. They also report that 80-90% of victims are women or children and less than 1% of victims are ever reported.

The U.S. Institute against Human Trafficking came to the Birmingham-metro area to help kick off the movement.

Stephanie Costolo with the U.S. Institute against Human Trafficking, explained, “When you see a whole community aware of this issue and what it really looks like and how to report it and also how to curb their own behavior and their own thought processes about sex buying and the roles in plays, that’s when you kind of see the bottom drop out of this problem. When you’ve got law enforcement engaged, churches, businesses, it just continues to evolve into a community that is really well equipped to take care of this.”

Giddens said the goal is to have more Birmingham-metro cities to become a ‘Trafficking Free Zone’ by the 2021 World Games.

LATEST POSTS