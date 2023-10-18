BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In celebration of 75 years of providing professional theatre for young audiences across Alabama, Birmingham Children’s Theatre announced its annual fundraising gala “An Enchanted Evening.”

The event takes place Thursday at The Fennec. Tickets are $125, and you can purchase them here.

In it’s seven-decade history, BCT has touched the lives of more than 13 million children, educators and families. The funds raised will go to BCT’s onstage productions benefitting thousands of children each year.