Birmingham testing out new rideshare program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People who use public transportation in Birmingham now have a new way to get around the city.

The new ridesharing service is called Birmingham On Demand, and it’s operated by Via. The city debuted a pilot version of the rideshare Tuesday. It will be offered for six months before evaluating whether to keep it as a permanent complement to the city’s existing public transportation options.

Via is similar to other rideshare services like Uber or Lyft. Users can log on to the Via app and request a ride anywhere in the pilot zone, which currently services downtown and west Birmingham. The service is available weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is a flat fee of $1.50.

The Community Foundation is contributing $500,000 toward the cost of the pilot. CEO Chris Nanni said the city needs more alternative public transportation options and he believes Birmingham On Demand will be especially helpful to people seeking a wider variety of employment options.

“If you live in Birmingham and have a car, you have access to 99 times more jobs than if you don’t have a vehicle, which just means the need for a robust public transportation system is critically important for people accessing employment,” Nanni said.

He also expects it to be helpful to people who need rides for medical appointments.

“All of our major hospitals downtown and actually schools are covered,” he said. “And so access to the medical community is an important part of this project.”

The current pilot zone also includes grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, parks and more, so there are a variety of uses for the service.

City leaders will monitor analytics throughout the pilot program to determine how to implement it and whether or not they’ll adopt it permanently.

“It allows us to shift in real time to meet needs,” Nanni said. “And so where there’s a heavier usage we can deploy more vehicles. If there’s a zone that’s not being used we might cut that out and add in one that’s in great demand.”

For a map of the pilot zone and more information on the service click here.

WATCH: BIRMINGHAM CITY LEADERS HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE ANNOUNCING ‘ BIRMINGHAM ON DEMAND’ RIDE SHARE

Mayor Woodfin announces Birmingham On Demand launch￼ Posted by City of Birmingham Government on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Posted by City of Birmingham Government on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

LATEST POSTS