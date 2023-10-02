BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham teen was shot and killed over the weekend in Bessemer.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, on Friday, 19-year-old Mauryce Santel Knox, Jr. was shot on the 300 block of 16th Street South in Bessemer at 8:33 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the 1600 block of Berkeley Avenue at 8:53 p.m.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, therefore all questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the death should be made to the Bessemer Police Department.