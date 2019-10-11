Birmingham teacher, coach indicted for sex crimes involving student

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham high school teacher and coach has been indicted with being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student.

According to a court document, Daniel Mason Carlisle allegedly had sexual relations with a student under the age of 19 in 2018.

Carlisle worked at Carver High School before he was arrested.

No other information has been released at this time.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events