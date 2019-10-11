Birmingham teacher, coach indicted for sex crimes involving student

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham high school teacher and coach has been indicted with being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student.

According to a court document, Daniel Mason Carlisle allegedly had sexual relations with a student under the age of 19 in 2018.

Carlisle worked at Carver High School before he was arrested.

No other information has been released at this time.

LATEST POSTS