Birmingham teacher, coach indicted for sex crimes involving student

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham high school teacher and coach has been indicted with being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student.
According to a court document, Daniel Mason Carlisle allegedly had sexual relations with a student under the age of 19 in 2018.
Carlisle worked at Carver High School before he was arrested.
No other information has been released at this time.
