Birmingham swears in new Postmaster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today John Richardson Jr. will be sworn as Birmingham’s new Postmaster.

As postmaster, John Richardson Jr. will oversee postal operations at 23 facilities with over 800 employees.

Richardson began his 32-year career as a letter carrier in Birmingham and has served in special assignments and managerial positions with increased authority — within the U.S. Postal Service’s Alabama District.

Richardson has also acted as supervisor, customer services, and then to manager at the Birmingham Post Office.

He has also fulfilled this managerial role in almost all of the larger postal facilities within Birmingham.

Previously, he was the postmaster in Bessemer, AL.

The U.S. Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.