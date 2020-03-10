Birmingham suspends non-essential business travel for city employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With growing concerns about coronavirus, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced the restriction of non-essential business travel for city employees.

While there are no confirmed cases in Alabama, Woodfin said the city is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“As of today, we are suspending all non-essential travel for city business by city employees. Remember y’all, as a community we must move on with day to day life,” Woodfin continued. “We have city functions to perform. We all have jobs, businesses, schools, and families to take care of, but we all must work together as a community through prevention measures shared by the CDC.”

Neighboring states have reported patients under quarantine for the virus. Woodfin assured neighbors that medical centers are prepared.

“Please be assured trained health professionals at the medical facilities in Birmingham and the metro area are prepared to contain and care for any individuals if a case were to be identified in our city,” Woodfin said.

Leaders is Homewood are also considering travel restrictions. Mayor Scott McBrayer wants to make sure they are prepared for anything.

“You cannot afford to take something like this lightly, so we are actually beginning to look at some places that if this were to happen here, some facilities that we could use,” McBrayer said.

Wesley Willeford, medical director of communicable diseases at the Jefferson County Department of Public Health, said at a news conference Tuesday that neighbors need to consider the risks of attending an event with a crowd.

“Any large communal gathering certainly is a chance for any respiratory virus to spread easily. With that being said, I think before making a decision whether or not a person should go, really has to be based on what’s going on locally and following advice through CDC,” Willeford said.

It’s unclear how long Birmingham’s travel restrictions may last. Woodfin encouraged neighbors to continue to stay up to date on information from local health leaders.

