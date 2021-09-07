Birmingham supply drive for Hurricane Ida victims now underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham launches a supply drive to collect donations to give back to the thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The drive will last the entire week and is taking place at the Boutwell Auditorium every day from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Volunteers will be there to collect items. Some of the donations they are looking for include bottled water, batteries, and flashlights. The city is asking for no clothing donations.

The Christian Service Mission is the city of Birmingham’s partner that is providing the transportation to send donations to the impacted communities. Goods will start being sent out in both Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday.

“We get affected by so many things in our community. We have tornadoes, we have straight-line winds, we have fires, we are affected sometimes by hurricanes and everybody comes to our rescue. This is just our way of paying back, paying forward, and something that are city believes in,” Don Lupo with the city of Birmingham said.

The city of Birmingham and volunteers have made it easy for people coming out to donate and as soon as you pull up they will take the items from your car.